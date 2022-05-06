Manipur Court Orders Judicial Probe Into Death of Jeweller in Police Custody
A police team had detained Arambam Nanao on the charge of failure to return borrowed gold.
A Manipur court on Thursday, 5 May, ordered a judicial inquiry into the alleged death of a local jeweller in police custody in Imphal. The deceased had been detained by the police in a debt recovery case, and a sub-inspector has been arrested in connection with the death.
Arambam Nanao, 35, was allegedly picked up by a team of police from his locality in Imphal West on Monday, 2 May, at around 9 am and detained on the charge of failure to return borrowed gold. His family went to the police station soon after, where SI Th Jitendro Singh asked the mother of the accused to bring Rs 5 lakh before 4 pm for the release of her son, as per a Hindustan Times report.
The same police team brought back Nanao to his home in the evening, where he was confined to his room with some police officers in civil dress, while no family members were permitted to enter the room.
Soon after that, Nanao was allegedly rushed by the police to the RIMS hospital in an unconscious state, reported Eastmojo. He was declared dead at the hospital.
The family members and local residents have alleged that the man died due to brutal torture in police custody. The deceased is survived by his wife and three children, including a month-old baby.
Chief judicial magistrate for Imphal West, Alek Muivah on Thursday asked for a probe into the matter, seeking a report within two weeks.
Sub-Inspector Arrested, BJP Promises Govt Assistance to Kin
Sub-inspector Th Jitendro Singh of the Manipur police was suspended on Wednesday, 4 May, in connection with the alleged custodial death. He was later arrested in the case.
Imphal West SP Shivakanta Singh had issued the suspension order, stating that a departmental proceeding is being contemplated against sub-inspector, as per a report by Eastmojo.
Meanwhile, local BJP MLA RK Imo Singh met the family of the deceased, and assured them of the government's assistance.
"Met the family members of the deceased at Kangabam Leikai. Assured of all assistance including a government job to the wife of the deceased. The SI has been placed under suspension and let’s ensure his arrest and punishment as per procedure prescribed by law," he said in a tweet.
(With inputs from East Mojo and Hindustan Times)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.