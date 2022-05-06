Tamil Nadu: Three Chennai Cops Booked for Murder in Vignesh Custodial Death Case

According to the police officials’ version, Vignesh had injuries such as swelling, a fracture in his leg, among others, prior to him getting seizures the next morning and these were the reasons for his death.

However, CCTV footage of Vignesh running as policemen tried to arrest him shows no indication of the fracture in his leg.

Moreover, the postmortem report said that he had 13 injuries including injuries on his face. In the photo clicked by the police soon after the arrest, no injuries are visible.

The state government has been under pressure to take action on the policemen, especially after details of the post mortem were out. In the Chief Minister’s address to the state Assembly on April 26 after the opposition AIADMK’s call attention motion, he did not mention the injuries that the police reportedly found on Vignesh’s body prior to him being taken into custody.

This raises the question whether the injuries were hidden from the CM due to the gravity of the situation. Further, eyewitness accounts that TNM published also counter the police’s version.