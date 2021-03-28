Manipur CM Seeks Help From Centre for Dousing Fire at Shirui Peak
The Shirui Kashung Peak, a popular tourist spot, lies 2,835m above sea level.
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has sought help from the central government to douse a forest fire that has broken out at the Shirui peak situated in Manipur's Ukhrul district.
"Very unfortunate to see the fire spreading at Shirui Peak, Ukhrul District, Manipur," Singh said in a tweet.
"An official letter has also been sent from the CS, GoM. Why are we so selfish & destructive," he questioned in his tweet.
The Shirui Kashung Peak, a popular tourist spot, lies 2,835m above sea level. Shirui is 18 km from Ukhrul Town and 97 km from the capital of the state, Imphal.
This comes months after a massive forest fire had broken out at the Dzukou valley, on the border of Manipur and Nagaland.
The Indian Air Force and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) had assisted in pacifying the Dzukou Valley wildfire, following a request by the Manipur government.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.