Fire in Tamil Nadu’s Sivakasi Fireworks Unit, Five Feared Dead
Reports suggest that 16 people have been injured, of which four workers are in critical condition.
Rescue efforts are underway after a fire broke out at Thangaraj Pandian fireworks unit at Kalayarkuruchi village in Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu. The fire broke out in the vicinity of M Pudupatti police station on Thursday, 25 February evening.
The cause of the fire is still unknown.
Officials were in the process of clearing debris to ensure there are no other trapped victims inside, since the chemicals are still bursting in the fireworks unit, reported The Hindu.
Reportedly, five workers are feared dead, and 16 people have been injured, of which four workers are in critical condition.
One of the injured worker has been transferred to Government Rajaji hospital in Madurai, whereas the other 15 are admitted to a local government hospital, added the report.
In a similar incident, at least 20 people have died and 32 others were injured after a fire broke out at a firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district on Friday, 12 February. Many of the injured are said to be in a critical condition.
As many as 100 people are believed to have been working in the factory. The police said that the incident was an accident.
(With inputs from The Hindu)
