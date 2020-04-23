Man Held for Allegedly Refusing to Take Delivery from a Muslim
A resident of Kashimira locality in Maharashtra’s Thane district has been arrested for allegedly refusing to take delivery from a Muslim person.
Gajanan Chaturvedi (51) was booked under IPC section 295(A) (malicious act outraging religious feelings) on Tuesday, 21 April night, a police official said.
As per the complaint filed by the delivery man, he visited Chaturvedi's house on Tuesday morning to deliver certain goods, said senior inspector Sanjay Hazare.
Further probe is underway, the police official said.
