Man Held for Allegedly Refusing to Take Delivery from a Muslim

A resident of Kashimira locality in Maharashtra’s Thane district has been arrested for allegedly refusing to take delivery from a Muslim person.

Gajanan Chaturvedi (51) was booked under IPC section 295(A) (malicious act outraging religious feelings) on Tuesday, 21 April night, a police official said.

As per the complaint filed by the delivery man, he visited Chaturvedi's house on Tuesday morning to deliver certain goods, said senior inspector Sanjay Hazare.