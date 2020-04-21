‘India Heaven for Muslims’: Naqvi Tells OIC, Faces Backlash Online

Asked about the OIC's criticism, Naqvi said, "We are doing our job with conviction. The prime minister whenever he speaks, he talks about the rights and welfare of 130 crore Indians. If somebody cannot see this, then it is their problem. India's Muslims, its minorities, all its sections of the society, are prosperous and those people trying to vitiate this atmosphere of prosperity, they cannot be friends of Indian Muslims," he told reporters.

A day before Naqvi spoke about allegations of rampant Islamophobia in India, on 20 April, Pavan Kapoor, Ambassador of India to the UAE, tweeted, “India and UAE share the value of non-discrimination on any grounds. Discrimination is against our moral fabric and the Rule of law. Indian nationals in the UAE should always remember this.”