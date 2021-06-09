No Bad Intention: Delhi Hospital Official on Malayalam Ban Notice

The nursing superintendent of the Govind Ballabh Pant Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (GIPMER) has issued an apology, after issuing a controversial circular banning nursing personnel from speaking in Malayalam.

In a letter to the medical superintendent, dated Monday, 7 June, the nursing superintendent said the circular in question was issued in a "positive sense" and there was no bad intention against Malayalam-speaking staff.

"I have no any intention to disrespect/hurt of any Indian language, region, religion, etc. My whole intention was towards patient's wellness and nothing to hurt any emotions and not to linguistic discrimination... In fact said circular was misinterpreted about its true sense and even I did not get a chance to explain the same. However, even then if any staff's feeling gets hurt by using word of Malayalam in said circular, I regret/apology for the same and assure you I will be more careful and vigilant in future [sic]," the nursing superintendent's letter said.