Malayali Nurses Asked to Speak in Hindi in Delhi, Twitter Reacts

An order issued by the Govind Ballabh Pant Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research explains that most patients and staff members are not familiar with the language and can hence end up feeling "helpless" watching the nurses converse in it.

“There are around 300-350 Malayali nursing staff at the hospital [GIPMER] and we always talk to the patients in Hindi. Do you think they will understand anything if we talk to them in Malayalam? Now they are saying we can’t talk even among ourselves in Malayalam,” a nurse said in a statement to The Hindu.