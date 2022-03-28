Dileep Appears for Questioning in Further Probe in Actor Assault Case

Actor Dileep, accused of masterminding the sexual assault of a fellow actor in 2017, has been taken in for questioning by the Crime Branch of Kerala.

The trial of the case was nearing completion when new evidence emerged last November and the police requested for further investigation.

The police reportedly have some new evidence in the case, including statements collected from director Balachandra Kumar who was once close to Dileep and a few other evidences, which they hope can prove to the court that Dileep was in touch with Pulsar Suni, the main accused in the case who had kidnapped and sexually assaulted the female actor in February 2017.

Dileep is being questioned at the Aluva police club by investigators.