FIR Against Ex-NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede Over False Liquor License

In November, Nawab Malik, the NCP leader and Maharashtra government minister, had levelled allegations against Sameer Wankhede.



He had said that Sameer ran a restaurant and a bar in the Vasi area of Navi Mumbai, but he got the license to serve liquor by furnishing false information.



Earlier, in this row the national commission for Scheduled Caste had said that an FIR should be lodged against Nawab Malik. The Commission had said that it was Wankhede who was being harassed.



Now, the row has escalated as Wankhede has been booked by the Thane Police. Wankhede is currently posted with DRI.