Telangana CM KCR to Meet Maharashtra Counterpart Uddhav Thackeray on 20 February
Thackeray offered "complete" support to KCR's call for unity of non-BJP CMs against the Centre.
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will meet his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray on 20 February in Mumbai amid his campaign to rally opposition leaders against the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre.
Thackeray, the president of the Shiv Sena, has offered "complete" support to KCR's call for unity of non-BJP chief ministers to fight the ruling government's "anti-people policies".
On Wednesday, 16 February, Thackeray invited KCR, who is also the Telangana Rashtra Samithi president, to Mumbai. The conversation happened over a phone call, according to a Telangana CMO press release.
Telengana's chief minister's office, in an official statement, said, "Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao will meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai on 20 February at the invitation of CM Thackeray. Maharashtra CM has expressed his full support for the fight being waged by CM KCR for federal justice."
KCR had previously said he wished that BJP was "expelled" from the country, otherwise India would be "ruined". He has also expressed to meet West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to intensify efforts to oust BJP.
"The whole country is silent on the hijab issue, What will happen if this type of hatred in Karnataka is spread across the nation? Hate politics should be avoided. All the political forces in the country should unite and oust the BJP."Telangana CM and TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao had stated previously
According to the press release, Thackeray appreciated KCR's efforts and said that he “raised his voice at the right time to protect the nation from divisive forces”.
Earlier on Tuesday, 15 February, Former Prime Minister and the Janata Dal- Secular chief HD Deve Gowda also extended his support to the fight launched by KCR against the politics of religious polarisation by the BJP.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI.)
