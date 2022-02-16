Telangana CM KCR to Meet Maharashtra Counterpart Uddhav Thackeray on 20 February

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will meet his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray on 20 February in Mumbai amid his campaign to rally opposition leaders against the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre.

Thackeray, the president of the Shiv Sena, has offered "complete" support to KCR's call for unity of non-BJP chief ministers to fight the ruling government's "anti-people policies".

On Wednesday, 16 February, Thackeray invited KCR, who is also the Telangana Rashtra Samithi president, to Mumbai. The conversation happened over a phone call, according to a Telangana CMO press release.