Maharashtra Floods: Visuals of Crocodiles Emerge from Inundated Villages

After severe flooding in Western Maharashtra and Konkan, overflowing rivers and rising water levels have resulted in crocodiles being spotted around villages and in residential localities.

Speaking to PTI, Regional Forest Officer, Sangli range said, "During the recent heavy rains, crocodiles were swept in along with the floodwaters in some villages."

Visuals of crocodiles, which live in the Vashishti and the Krishna rivers, have emerged from Sangli, Satara, Kolhapur, and Konkan.