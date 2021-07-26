Karad: Municipal workers remove mud after the recession of flood-water at Krishnamai Ghat in Karad, Monday, 26 July.
(Photo: PTI)
In Photos: Incessant Rains, Flooding Wreak Havoc Across Maharashtra
On Monday, the Maharashtra government said that the rains have resulted in the death of at least 164 people.
Incessant rains in Maharashtra across the Konkan region have led to flooding in several districts.
On Monday, 26 July, the state government said that the rains have resulted in the death of at least 164 people. A total of 875 villages in the state have been affected by the floods.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar have visited the flood-affected areas separately to take stock of the relief and rescue operations.
The continuous downpour for several days severely affected the Konkan region as major rivers in Ratnagiri and Raigad districts overflowed above the danger levels.
The state government, in a statement, said 71 people have died in Raigad district, 41 in Satara, 21 in Ratnagiri, 12 in Thane, seven in Kolhapur, four in Mumbai and two each in Sindhudurg, Pune, Wardha and Akola, while at least 56 people have been injured in rain-related incidents, reported news agency PTI.
CM Uddhav Thackeray said that a relief package will be announced soon.
