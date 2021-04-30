Lockdown-Like Restrictions Helped Curb COVID Spike: Maharashtra CM
The state would have seen 9-10 lakh active cases in the absence of the restrictions, the CM said.
The lockdown-like restrictions in force in Maharashtra since 14 April have helped curb the daily spike in coronavirus cases in the state, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said in an address on Friday, 30 April.
The state would have seen 9-10 lakh active cases in the absence of the restrictions, but right now there are close to 7 lakh cases, the CM stated, adding that there is no need for a more strict lockdown and people are following the restrictions in place.
“The Maharashtra government is ready to tackle the third wave of coronavirus... The second wave was expected but nobody knew it would be so ferocious.”Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, as quoted by PTI
On Vaccination
Ahead of the start of the phase 3 of vaccination on 1 May, Thackeray pointed out that the state has nearly six crore people falling in the 18-44 age bracket, for which 12 crore doses would be needed.
The state received 3 lakh doses on Thursday night, and will get 18 lakh doses by the end of May, he said, adding that vaccination for the younger population will begin once adequate doses are available.
"We are ready to pay a lump-sum amount in a cheque if we can get the stock of 12 crores in a single phase."
The CM also pointed out that COVID-19 centres are being set up near oxygen plants to avoid delay in the supply to patients.
On oxygen supply, he was quoted as saying, "We can produce 1,200 MT oxygen but our daily need is 1,700 MT. We are getting it from other states too. We are trying to balance the situation."
Maharashtra is the worst-affected state in India both in terms of the number of coronavirus cases and the death toll. In the second wave too, the state has been reporting spikes of more than 60,000 cases daily. On Friday, it reported 62,919 new cases, 828 deaths and 69,710 discharges.
On Thursday, the state government announced that the COVID-19-related restrictions have been extended in the state till 15 May.
(With inputs from ANI, PTI and NDTV.)
