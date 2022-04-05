Maha BJP Leader Offers to Fund Speakers to Counter Azaan With Hanuman Chalisa

Meanwhile, in Karnataka, after the campaign against 'halal' meat, Sri Rama Sene Chief Pramod Muthalik has warned the government to remove mikes from mosques.

Muthalik threatened the government, saying that if they fail to act, the Hindutva organisations will start playing bhajans at temples everyday at 5 am to “counter” the azaan, The Hindu reported.

Reacting to this, City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant had said that all the places of worship are required to strictly follow the directions of the high court on noise pollution under Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules enacted in 2000.

However, attacking Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy accused him of remaining silent on these issues.