Bike Rally by Hindutva Outfits Results in Clashes in Rajasthan, Curfew Imposed
Communal clashes erupted in Karauli, Rajasthan, after a bike rally by Hindutva outfits allegedly met with a stone-pelting incident as they passed through a market in the area on Saturday, 2 April.
The clashes led to arson as shops and vehicles were set ablaze, while over two dozen people sustained injuries.
A day after the clash, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in a statement to media said, "Those involved in inciting riots will not be spared and stringent action will be taken against them. Rule of law will be followed in the state."
He also appealed to the general public to maintain peace and cooperate in maintaining law and order.
Police have apprehended around 30 people in the incident and further investigation is underway.
Rajasthan's Additional Director General (Law and Order) Hawa Singh Ghumaria in a media statement said:
"There was a bike rally being organised on the occasion of Hindu new year. When the bike rally reached the bazar, there was some stone pelting, which soon resulted in stone pelting from both sides and incidents of arson. Around two dozen people were injured, one of whom had suffered serious injuries. He has been referred to Jaipur for further treatment."
"We have called around 600 men from the force into the district to control the situation. We have directed the force to take strict actions against the miscreants and that they shouldn't be excused under any circumstances," he added.
According to the information received from the police, a bike rally was being organised on the occasion of the Hindu new year. Some people resorted to stone pelting on the participants of the rally.
People from the rally lost their cool after the stone pelting and retaliated by setting at least six shops on fire and counter-stone pelting.
Curfew Imposed, Situation Remains Tense
District Collector, Rajendra Singh Shekhawat ordered for curfew to be imposed from the evening of Saturday, 2 April, to midnight of Monday, 4 April, under Section 144 of the Indian Penal Code. The order stated:
"In the Karauli Municipal Council area, on 02.04.2022, Hindu society was taking out Shobha Yatra (Bike Rally) in Karba Karauli on the occasion of Hindu New Year, in which law and order has been affected by a stone pelting incident by anti-social elements. Due to which serious damage has been caused to the public peace and harmony in the city council area of Karauli and there are indications of an attempt to disturb the communal harmony."
"To maintain peace and law and order in the city council area of Karauli in the above circumstances, I consider it necessary to impose curfew in the Karauli Municipal Council area," the order further read.
The district has been converted into a cantonment by the police and additional police forces have been called in. The situation remains tense in the area.
