Madras HC: Why States Who Can't Control Population Get More Seats in Parliament

The court observed how the state did not commit a mistake for the number of political representatives reducing. They added that the number of Rajya Sabha seats must therefore increase.

"Population control cannot be a factor to decide the number of political representatives of the states in the Parliament. Those states that failed to implement the birth control programmes were benefited with more political representatives in Parliament whereas states, especially, southern states, namely Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, which successfully implemented the birth control programmes stood to lose two seats in each Parliament... States have been reorganised on linguistic basis as per the States Reorganisation Act, 1956. India is a multi-religious, multi-racial and multi-linguistic country. Therefore, the powers should be distributed equally and there should be a balance of powers," the court said.

The court said the increase in the number of seats would be an acknowledgment of Tamil Nadu's successful birth programme.

These observations were made by the court while they rejected a plea to de-serve the Tenkasi parliamentary constituency reserved for SC candidates. The court said it would remain so till the next delimitiation exercise in 2026.