UP: Population Bill Proposes Allowing 3rd Child After 2 Girls, Netizens Enraged
"Are we going in reverse gear?" wrote one user.
The Uttar Pradesh Population (Control, Stabilisation and Welfare) Bill has been proposed that aims to bring down the state's population effectively. One of the proposals in the acts includes allowing parents to plan a third child if their first two children are daughters.
Ever since the proposal has been made, netizens have shown their discontent towards it since it perpetuates a dangerous bias of having a boy child instead of a girl.
Here is what users had to say:
The main aim of the bill is to being down Uttar Pradesh's fertility rate. The government plans to do this by limited or restricting certain benefits for couples with more than two children.
Madhu Garg, vice president, UP, the All India Democratic Women’s Association said, "Such suggestions must not be accepted. It promotes a mindset that prefers sons over daughters," in her statement against the bill.
