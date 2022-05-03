Madhya Pradesh Govt Demolishes Hockey Player's Hut in Anti-Encroachment Drive

A hut belonging to an 18-year-old national hockey player, Sagu Dawar, was demolished in an anti-encroachment drive carried out in Mandsaur by the Madhya Pradesh Police and the district administration on Tuesday, 3 May.

The national hockey player had been living with her family in the hut near the stadium for nearly 50 years, from where she began playing hockey and brought laurels home.

Although the administration has arranged for a house and plot in the nearby village of Alavada Khedi for Sagu Dawar and her family, they expressed their dissatisfaction with the proposal.