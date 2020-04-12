High Fatality, Officials Affected: Behind MP’s Big COVID-19 Crisis

Over half the COVID-19 cases in MP have been in one of its biggest cities – Indore. As of data released on 11 April, 281 out of MP’s 529 COVID-19 cases were in Indore, which is over 50 percent. Two-thirds of the deaths have also been from Indore, which has an alarmingly high fatality rate of over 10 percent. The district has seen 30 COVID-19 related deaths till 11 April.

As of 11 April, Indore is followed by the state capital Bhopal with 131 cases, 15 cases in Ujjain, 14 each in Khargone and Badwani, 13 in Morena and 13 in Vidisha. Jabalpur, Shivpuri, Gwalior, Chhindwara, Betul, Sheopur, Hoshangabad, Raisen, Khandwa, Dewas and Shajapur have all reported COVID-19 cases as well.

Besides Indore, the fatality rate is high in Ujjain at 33 percent and in Khargone at 14 percent. 90 percent of the deaths in MP have been from Indore and its neighbouring district of Ujjain.

Worryingly, among those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Indore are two doctors, indicating that not enough precautions were taken to protect them.

The other major cluster of COVID-19 cases in Indore is a group of people who took part in a funeral procession of a COVID-19 deceased.

According to reports, “A majority of the early deaths reported in the city were of people who showed no symptoms and got admitted to hospitals very late, with coronavirus having done much damage by then, or locals not taking their symptoms seriously”.