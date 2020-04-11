COVID-19: Migrant Worker Tests Positive, Allegedly Kills Himself
A 30-year-old migrant worker from Assam, who had tested positive for coronavirus on Friday and was undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Akola city of Maharashtra, died after allegedly slitting his throat early on Saturday, 11 April, officials said.
The victim, a migrant labourer from Nagaon district of Assam, had been admitted to the isolation ward of the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) here on 7 April. He had tested positive for coronavirus on 10 April, a senior official of the GMCH said.
Three persons had tested positive for coronavirus in Akola on Friday and the deceased was one of them, the official said.
When contacted, an official of the City Kotwali Police Station said it appears to be a case of suicide and investigations are on. So far, 13 persons have tested coronavirus positive in Akola district with six from Akola city, officials said.
