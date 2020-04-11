COVID-19: Migrant Worker Tests Positive, Allegedly Kills Himself

A 30-year-old migrant worker from Assam, who had tested positive for coronavirus on Friday and was undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Akola city of Maharashtra, died after allegedly slitting his throat early on Saturday, 11 April, officials said.

The victim, a migrant labourer from Nagaon district of Assam, had been admitted to the isolation ward of the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) here on 7 April. He had tested positive for coronavirus on 10 April, a senior official of the GMCH said.