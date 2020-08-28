We, The People, Gave to PM CARES, But Can’t Question It Under RTI

We all know that the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief In Emergency Situations Fund or PM CARES Fund was set up on 28th March 2020 to support the fight against COVID-19, and to help those in distress due to the crisis.

Big corporate companies, Public Sector units donated hundreds of crores to PM CARES. Many citizens, people like you and me, also donated our small savings to PM CARES in good faith since the Prime Minister is the chairperson of the fund.

We felt our money would be utilised well. But even so, as citizens or as donors, we would like to how PM CARES is using the money collected.

But information on the PM CARES website is very sketchy. All we are told is that so far Rs 3,100 crore has been allocated for three activities: