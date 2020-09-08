Like Other Products, Indian Media Also Needs to Go Global: PM Modi

He also released two books written by Gulab Kothari, Chairman of Patrika Group of Newspapers, via video conference. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Governor Kalraj Mishra were present at the event.

Alluding to the literary work, Prime Minister Modi said, “Almost every big name during the freedom struggle was associated with writing. Our great saints and great scientists were also writers”.

He added, “In any society, the enlightened section of the society, the writers, are like pioneers. They are the teachers of society. Schooling gets over, but the learning process lasts the entire life, it goes on every day. Books and authors also play a major role in it.”