India Test Fires Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle
India successfully tested the hypersonic technology demonstrator vehicle (HSTDV) for the first time.
India on Monday, 7 September, successfully tested the hypersonic technology demonstrator vehicle (HSTDV) for the first time from the Dr Abdul Kalam Island, off the coast of Odisha, tweeted the office of the Defence Minister.
This makes India the fourth country to develop and test the technology after the US, China and Russia.
The HSTDV, based on hypersonic propulsion technologies, has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), which conducted the test fire.
"The DRDO has today successfully flight tested the Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle using the indigenously developed scramjet propulsion system. With this success, all critical technologies are now established to progress to the next phase," tweeted Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
“I congratulate to DRDO on this landmark achievement towards realising PM’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. I spoke to the scientists associated with the project and congratulated them on this great achievement. India is proud of them,” he added.
The HSTDV is an unmanned scramjet demonstration aircraft for hypersonic speed flight. It can cruise at a speed of Mach 6, or six times the speed of sound, and rise up to an altitude of 32.5 km in 20 seconds, reported The Hindustan Times.
It can be used as an energy-efficient, low cost and reusable satellite-launch vehicle and long-range cruise missile. It can also be used to intercept missiles in the inner and outer atmosphere.
