‘Laws Too Have Been Communalised’: Mufti Condemns Kashmiri Journo’s Arrest

In the video, the family members can be seen protesting against the killing of alleged Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Salim Parray. He was gunned down on Monday, 3 January, in Harwan area on the outskirts of Srinagar.

Two days after the gunfight, Gul was detained by the army and later handed over to the police, as per his brother, The Kashmir Walla reported.