J&K's Hyderpora Probe: Discontent in Valley Amid Political Churn

The gunfight in Hyderpora that took place amid controversial circumstances in November has once again inflamed the fault lines and reignited political contestations in Kashmir valley. And it looks like the standoff is only going to intensify as 2022 unfolds.

This runs contrary to the avowed motives of the Modi government, which wanted to graft a “new Kashmir”, one that would be devoid of any civil strife and political unrest, after stripping away the former state of its long-held autonomous status.

Four people had died during the alleged encounter – one Pakistani militant and three civilians, two of whom are accused of being supportive of militancy.

This charge has been vehemently denied by their families, who have accused the police and security forces of killing Dr Mudasir Gul, a real estate agent, Altaf Ahmad Bhat, owner of the building, and Aamir Magray, who ran errands at the office complex where the gunfight took place, in cold blood.