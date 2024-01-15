Maldives Row: As Centre Focuses on Lakshadweep, Land Rights Remain a Sore Point

In the midst of online and offline debates around India and Maldives – triggered by 'derogatory' tweets by a few Maldivian politicians (which eventually led to their suspension) – and a coordinated effort by India's netizens to promote tourism on Indian islands, an earlier proposal to build a second airport in Lakshadweep has been revived.

In a letter dated 8 January – a copy of which has been accessed by The Quint – which was signed by Additional District Magistrate of Lakshadweep, R Giri Sankar, a host of development projects has been proposed, including developing a new airfield in the Minicoy Islands in Lakshadweep and increasing its capacity to accommodate tourists.

As per the present proposal, the Indian Air Force will take the lead in running operations from Minicoy.