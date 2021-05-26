Lakhs Affected in Odisha, Bengal as Cyclone Yaas Makes Landfall

Causing extensive damage, Cyclone Yaas made its landfall at Balasore in Odisha at 9:15 am on Wednesday, 26 May, after intensifying into a ‘very severe’ cyclonic storm on Tuesday.

The low-lying areas and coastal towns of north Odisha and neighbouring West Bengal were severely hit by the storm with a speed of 130-140 kmph. The cyclone completed the landfall process around 1 pm, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

The cyclonic storm is likely to move further northwestwards and weaken into a 'deep depression', the IMD said on Wednesday evening.

The rainfall due to the cyclone is expected to continue till Thursday and fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea till it subsides.