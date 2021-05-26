In Photos: Cyclone Yaas Makes Landfall, Ravages Odisha, WB Coasts

Causing extensive damage, Cyclone Yaas made its landfall on south of Balasore in Odisha at 9:15 am on Wednesday, 26 May, morning. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General M Mohapatra, Cyclone Yaas intensified into a ‘very severe’ cyclonic storm on Tuesday, 25 May, evening.

The low-lying areas and beach towns of north Odisha and neighbouring West Bengal were severely hit, with a speed of 130 - 140 kmph and completed the landfall process around 1 pm.

The ‘very severe’ cyclone is likely to move north-northwest and weaken into a 'severe cyclonic storm', before weakening further into a 'cyclonic storm' by night.