Lakhimpur Probe: Navjot Sidhu Ends Fast After Ashish Misra Appears Before Cops

Congress leader Navjot Sidhu ended his short-lived indefinite hunger strike on Saturday, 9 October, morning, after Ashish Misra appeared for questioning at the Lakhimpur Kheri Crime Branch office in connection with the violence that killed eight people, including four farmers this week.

The Congress leader began his fast on Friday at the Lakhimpur residence of late journalist Raman Kashyap, who was among those killed in the 3 October violence.

The Union minister's son appeared for interrogation a day after the Supreme Court took suo motu cognisance of the Lakhimpur incident and questioned the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government over its handling of the case.

Ashish Misra has been named as a murder accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence and deaths in the FIR, however, he has not been arrested even a week after the incident.