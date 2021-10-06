Lakhimpur | Amid 'Murder' Case Against Son, Union Min Ajay Misra Meets Amit Shah
An FIR under the charges of murder and rioting has been filed against the son of the Union minister, Ashish Misra.
Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Teni Misra, whose son is under the fire for his alleged involvement in the recent Lakhimpur unrest, on Wednesday, 6 October, met Home Minister Amit Shah at his Delhi residence.
Misra had initially visited Shah's office in North Block, where he had stayed for about half an hour. He had then visited the home minister's residence for over half an hour, news agency PTI reported.
During their meeting, the Union minister reportedly briefed Shah about the unrest that had ensued in Lakhimpur on Sunday.
Murder, Rioting Case Against BJP Minister's Son Ashish Misra
Amid the widespread uproar surrounding Sunday's Lakhimpur Kheri incident, a First Information Report (FIR) under various sections, including murder, was filed against son of Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Ajay Misra, Ashish Misra, and 15 unknown persons, on Monday, 4 October.
As many as eight persons, including four farmers, lost their lives in the violence that ensued in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday. A convoy of cars had allegedly run over three farmers at the site, leading to the unrest. One of the cars, owned by Ashish Misra, had allegedly been driven by the Union minister's son.
An FIR has been filed against Misra and others at the Tikunia Police Station in Kheri district under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 147 (Punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (vicarious liability of members of an unlawful assembly for the crime), 279 (rash driving), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life), 304-A (causing death by negligence), 302 (murder) and 120-B (commencement and continuance of the right of private defence of the body).
Union Minister Misra and his son, on their part, have denied any role in the violence. The duo has claimed that Ashish Misra was not present in the convoy of cars that had been sent to Lakhimpur.
(With inputs from PTI)
