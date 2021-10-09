Lakhimpur: 'Main Accused' Ashish Misra to be Questioned by UP Police Today
Ashish Mishra, accused of running over farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri, will appear before the police on Saturday, 9 October, his father and Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra said on Friday. Ashish Misra had been summoned by the UP Police on Friday but could not attend due to health reasons, MoS Misra had said.
"We have full faith in law. My son is innocent. He will appear before police Saturday to record statement," Union Minister Ajay Misra, who arrived in Lucknow on Friday, was quoted as saying by PTI.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court, on Friday, said that it was "not satisfied with the actions taken by the state" in the Lakhimpur Kheri case. Fixing 20 October as the next date of hearing, the court said steps needed to be taken to ensure evidence in the case is protected.
2 persons accused in the Lakhimpur violence case – Luvkush and Ashish Pandey – were arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police on Thursday
Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi, as well as Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, met the families of the farmers who lost their lives in the unrest in Lakhimpur
A new version of an earlier video clip that showed an SUV purportedly ramming into protesting farmers from behind in Lakhimpur Kheri emerged on Thursday
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, demanding that the police arrest Ashish Misra, is observing a fast and a 'maun vrat'
Ashish Mishra, accused of running over farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri, will appear before the police on Saturday, 9 October, his father and Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra said on Friday. According to the summons issued by the UP police, he has till 11 am to appear.
