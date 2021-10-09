Lakhimpur & PM’s Silence: How Saying Nothing Is a Political Compulsion for Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not known for empathy. So, it was hardly surprising that he has skirted all mention of the Lakhimpur Kheri tragedy so far. He did not utter a word of sympathy for the victims even during a recent visit to Lucknow, just a few hundred miles from the spot where a car owned by Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s son mowed down four Sikh farmers, resulting in violence in which four more persons were killed.

He was similarly silent when the second wave of Covid 19 scourged the country and led to innumerable deaths and immeasurable suffering. At that time, BJP aides explained that his silence was strategic, that Modi believed in action, not words. He was working silently to bring the pandemic under control and step up the vaccination drive to inoculate as many as possible in the shortest period of time, we were told.