Lakhimpur Unrest: 'Main Accused' Ashish Mishra to Appear Before Police

Ashish Mishra, the son of Union Minister Ajay Teni Mishra and the main accused in the Lakhimpur unrest, is expected to be questioned by the police at the crime branch office in Kheri district at 10 am on Friday, 8 October.

The police had pasted a notice outside the Union minister's home, summoning his son on Thursday, 7 October. An FIR under the charges of murder and rioting had been filed against Ashish on Monday, 4 October.

The UP police had also arrested two persons accused in the case. Two gun cartridges were recovered from them.

The move came as the Supreme Court asked the UP government about arrests made and action taken in the case. The Uttar Pradesh government is expected to file their status report on Friday.

On Thursday, the UP police had also constituted a nine-member monitoring committee to investigate the matter.

Eight persons, including four farmers, were reported dead in Lakhimpur on Sunday, 3 October. Unrest had ensued in the area after three protesting farmers had allegedly been run over by a convoy of cars, one of which was purportedly driven by Mishra's son.