In Lakhimpur Kheri, Mindless Violence Shatters Many Dreams

Four farmers, two BJP supporters, a journalist and a driver — eight people were killed in the unrest, as a peaceful protest site in Tikuania in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri district turned into a battleground on Sunday, 3 October. Eight deaths, two FIR and 96 hours later, police are yet to make any arrest in the shocking case where Minister of state (MoS) for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish Mishra alias Monu Bhaiya has emerged as the main accused.

Internet services have been suspended in Lakhimpur Kheri and Sitapur district. Heavy police and paramilitary deployment have been made on ground zero in Tikunia and police checkpoints have been put up at all entry points on major roads from neighbouring districts leading to Lakhimpur Kheri. Flag marches are being conducted in sensitive areas in Kheri and senior police officials from Lucknow and other neighbouring districts have been camping in the district.