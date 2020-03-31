QKolkata: North Bengal’s First COVID-19 Patient Dies & More

The first COVID-19 patient of north Bengal died in the wee hours of Monday, taking the death toll from the disease in the state to two.

The 44-year-old woman from Kalimpong breathed her last at the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital in Siliguri. “Her condition was critical and she was put on ventilator. Despite all efforts by doctors and paramedics, she died around 2 am today,” NBMCH superintendent Kaushik Samajdar said.

The woman, who had gone to Chennai for her daughter’s treatment and returned by a Bagdogra flight on 19 March, was having cough and cold. She had consulted a doctor in Kalimpong and was admitted to the NBMCH on 26 March with acute respiratory problems.

(Source: The Telegraph)