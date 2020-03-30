As Bengal Factory Shuts, Workers Walk Miles Trying To Reach Home

As the lockdown to contain coronavirus continues across India, stories of migrant workers walking on foot to get home have been reported from across the country.

One such story has now emerged from West Bengal, where the lockdown has effectively begun a day earlier than the rest of the country.

Thirteen migrant workers, who used to work as daily wagers in a factory in West Bengal's Howrah, have set out on foot to reach their village homes in different states after the factory shut down.