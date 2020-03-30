QKolkata: Army Doctor, 2 Others Test Positive for COVID-19 & More

Three men tested positive for Covid-19 in Calcutta on Sunday, taking the number of patients in Bengal to 21, a state health department official said.

One of them, a 52-year-old anaesthetist with an army hospital, had returned to the city from Delhi on 17 March, according to civic officials who have the job of tracing the contacts of all Covid-19 patients in Calcutta.

An army official in Delhi said the anaesthetist, a colonel, may have come in contact with someone who had travelled abroad.

“Those he has treated at the military hospital have also been quarantined,” he said.

(Source: The Telegraph)