QKolkata: Army Doctor, 2 Others Test Positive for COVID-19 & More
1. Army Doctor, 2 Others Test Positive in City
Three men tested positive for Covid-19 in Calcutta on Sunday, taking the number of patients in Bengal to 21, a state health department official said.
One of them, a 52-year-old anaesthetist with an army hospital, had returned to the city from Delhi on 17 March, according to civic officials who have the job of tracing the contacts of all Covid-19 patients in Calcutta.
An army official in Delhi said the anaesthetist, a colonel, may have come in contact with someone who had travelled abroad.
“Those he has treated at the military hospital have also been quarantined,” he said.
(Source: The Telegraph)
2. 12 of 21 COVID-19 Patients Are From 3 Families
More than half of Bengal’s Covid-19 patients till Sunday — 12 out of 21 — belong to three family clusters who were infected by individuals with a history of foreign travel, which underlines the importance of keeping social distance even at home. Three individuals who returned from the UK have transmitted the virus to 12 people in these clusters and led to the quarantine of 45 people, some of who have tested negative. Experts felt the number of infected could have been curbed had the families acted more responsibly and stuck to the distancing norms.
A Ballygunge youth who got infected in the UK — the first to test positive in the state on 20 March — spread the virus to his parents and a domestic help. Eleven members of the family were quarantined. A 67-year-old who tested positive last week had picked up the virus from a family member at a wedding in Egra. Later, two other members of the family tested positive. On March 27, five members of a family from Tehatta, who had been infected by a UK-returned relative at a gathering in Delhi, tested positive.
(Source: The Times Of India)
3. Coronavirus Lockdown: Bengal to Collect Worker Data
The Bengal government has asked all district administrations to prepare databases of migrant labourers who are stuck in different states during the lockdown so that authorities can take remedial measures if the workers face problems in getting food and shelter.
Nabanna has asked for the databases at a time tens of thousands of migrant workers across the country are leaving for their home states in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“The database would help the government know how many people from Bengal are stuck in which states. Bengal can then communicate with the state governments concerned to ensure that these labourers get proper care,” said a Bengal government official.
(Source: The Telegraph)
4. ‘Raincoat Shield’ Idea Finds Expert Support, Docs See Red
Desperate times have necessitated some desperate innovations but, on the ground, some of the intended beneficiaries have not been impressed.
The state health department, aware that it is woefully short of gloves and masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE) for doctors and other healthcare workers, has started arming them with raincoats at some places, including the Medical College Hospital and the Infectious Diseases Hospital, Beliaghata.
The innovative approach to solve the problem has run into hot weather at both MCH and ID Hospital with doctors and healthcare workers. The ID Hospital is at the forefront of the fight against Covid-19 in Bengal and MCH has been earmarked as the state’s first speciality Covid-19 hospital.
(Source: The Times of India)
5. 10K E-Pass Applications In 6 Hours, 80% Invalid
The city police received more than ten thousand requests for corona e-passes on Sunday within six hours of the launch of the e-verification portal for essential services. Aimed at ensuring that essential service providers get their passes quickly that will help them move about their job without any hindrances, almost 80% of those who applied turned out to be those who either do not need this pass or don’t even qualify for the same.
Till 3pm, Lalbazar reportedly issued barely 250 passes after a thorough check. “Further screening is on with a special team dedicated for this purpose. We plan to clear maximum passes so that they can be issued on Monday morning,” said joint CP (crime) Murlidhar Sharma.
(Source: The Times of India)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)