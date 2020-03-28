‘Wasn’t Defying Kolkata Lockdown, Police Still Beat Me Up’

I am Rajesh H Shinde, a filmmaker and an assistant professor of Media Studies in Kolkata. On Monday, 23 March, I was assaulted by Kolkata Police.

On Sunday, we were informed that Kolkata will go under lockdown from the next day. Like any other citizen, I panicked a little and decided to get my urgent work done before it was too late.

So at 10:15 am on Monday, I went to the head office of KMC (Kolkata Municipal Corporation) on SN Bannerjee Road, hoping to collect my father’s death certificate which was needed for my mother’s pension. I was anticipating that my work will be done and I will go back home before the lockdown that would begin at 5 pm.