'Will Remember Him Through His Music': PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi on KK's Passing
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also expressed shock and grief. "His voice and songs will stay till eternity," he said.
The sudden demise of beloved playback singer KK on Tuesday, 31 May, after performing at Nazrul Mancha auditorium in Kolkata has taken the nation by shock.
Politicians took to Twitter to express their shock and grief after the death of KK, the singer with a golden voice.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the late singer, saying that he would always be remembered through his songs.
"Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups (sic). We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti," he tweeted.
All India Trinamool Congress chairperson and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her deep condolences, writing "My colleagues have been working from last night to ensure that all requisite support is given for necessary formalities, his rites and to his family now."
'His Voice and Songs Will Stay Till Eternity': Delhi CM Kejriwal on KK's Death
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also expressed shock and grief on the incident. "His voice and songs will stay till eternity," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief wrote.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah added to the thread of condolences, recounting the indelible impression that KK's gifted voice left on innumerable music lovers.
"His untimely demise is very saddening and a huge loss to Indian music," Shah added.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in a tweet, called KK one of the most versatile singers of the industry.
"His soulful voice gave us many memorable songs. Saddened by the news of his untimely demise last night," he conveyed his condolences.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla wrote, "Saddened by untimely demise of singer Krishnakumar Kunnath (KK). His soulful voice gave life to songs in every genre."
"Shocked and saddened by the news of KK’s demise. A talented artist, he regaled audiences from across age groups. His music will continue to live on," Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya M Scindia wrote.
KK had reportedly collapsed at his hotel and was taken to the CMRI Hospital where he was declared dead.
One case of unnatural death has been registered with New Market PS regarding his death, news agency ANI reported on Wednesday, and a postmortem will be conducted.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.