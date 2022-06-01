'Will Remember Him Through His Music': PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi on KK's Passing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the late singer, saying that he would always be remembered through his songs.

"Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups (sic). We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti," he tweeted.