'Will Examine': Scindia on Tweet Calling New Airline Rule Ridiculous
Many complained about airlines imposing a web check-in and charging extra Rs 200 per ticket on failing to do so.
Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia took to Twitter on Friday, 13 May, acknowledging complaints by users on airlines charging extra fees for boarding pass if they miss checking in online.
In a response to a tweet, with complaint against SpiceJet, that had tagged him, he said, "Agreed, will examine this asap!"
Many individuals posted online complaints on various social media sites about airlines imposing a web check-in and charging extra Rs 200 per ticket on failing to do so.
Indigo has joined SpiceJet in charging the fine, users added.
'This is Unfair', Airline Users Complain
A user had complained, "New rule of SpiceJet. If you wish to get a boarding card at the check in counter, you need to pay extra. This is like telling a customer in a restaurant that if you want eat in a plate, you will be charged. Wonder what’s consumer forum doing!"
"Do you charge a consumer extra for a ticket that he already paid for!" the complainant questioned.
"Charging for issuing a boarding pass that an airline is obligated to issue over and above the ticket price is totally against the public interest," the tweet thread read further.
Last week, a Mumbai-Durgapur SpiceJet flight had encountered serious turbulence during descent at the destination, injuring at least 15 on board.
