‘We Are Fighting a Capture of the Indian State’: Rahul Gandhi in Cambridge

The criticism was despite Indian constitution's declaration that 'India, that is Bharat, shall be a union of states.'

Speaking on Monday evening, Gandhi said that the idea 'goes to the heart of India' and denounced Prime Minister Narendra Modi for creating a vision that is against the fundamental idea of the nation.

"I have a problem with anybody who has a vision for India that excludes people, I don't care who's being excluded. I have a problem with it because it is completely unfair, it ignores that there is tremendous energy in the people being excluded and I have a problem with it because that's not what India is," he said.

Responding to a question on secularism, he said that this goes 'beyond secularism'.

"Modi is constructing a vision of India where he's leaving out huge chunks of our population. And, that's not a vision of India, that's a vision of a part of India," he added.