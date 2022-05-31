Playback Singer KK Passes Away in Kolkata at 53, Tributes Pour In
KK reportedly passed away after performing at Kolkata's Nazrul Manch.
Playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, passed away on Tuesday, 31 May, after performing a concert in Kolkata, reports said.
The singer reportedly passed away after the concert at the Nazrul Manch.
The 53-year-old singer had posted pictures from the concert on his Instagram account just hours before his death.
KK shot to fame with his album 'Pal', and was later known for songs like Tadap Tadap from 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', Tu hi Meri Shab hai from 'Gangster', Khuda Jaane from 'Bachna Ae Haseno', Aankhon Mein Teri from 'Om Shanti Om', and Tu Jo Mila from 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' among other Bollywood hits.
'Will Remember Him Through His Songs': PM Modi Pays Tribute
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to pay tribute to the late singer.
"Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti," he tweeted.
'Heart Is in Tatters': Akshay Kumar, Other Celebs Mourn KK's Demise
KK's untimely demise has shocked the nation. Vishal Dadlani, Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, and other celebs offered their condolences.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.