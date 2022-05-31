ADVERTISEMENT

Playback Singer KK Passes Away in Kolkata at 53, Tributes Pour In

KK reportedly passed away after performing at Kolkata's Nazrul Manch.

2 min read
Playback Singer KK Passes Away in Kolkata at 53, Tributes Pour In
Playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, passed away on Tuesday, 31 May, after performing a concert in Kolkata, reports said.

The singer reportedly passed away after the concert at the Nazrul Manch.

The 53-year-old singer had posted pictures from the concert on his Instagram account just hours before his death.

KK shot to fame with his album 'Pal', and was later known for songs like Tadap Tadap from 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', Tu hi Meri Shab hai from 'Gangster', Khuda Jaane from 'Bachna Ae Haseno', Aankhon Mein Teri from 'Om Shanti Om', and Tu Jo Mila from 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' among other Bollywood hits.

'Will Remember Him Through His Songs': PM Modi Pays Tribute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to pay tribute to the late singer.

"Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti," he tweeted.

'Heart Is in Tatters': Akshay Kumar, Other Celebs Mourn KK's Demise

KK's untimely demise has shocked the nation. Vishal Dadlani, Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, and other celebs offered their condolences.

Published: 
