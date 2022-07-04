Kerala Lottery Result: Win-Win W 675 Result Declared, Check Latest Details
Kerala Lottery Result: Download the Win-Win W 675 complete result PDF on 4 July 2022 from keralalotteries.com.
The Kerala Lottery Result today, on Monday, 4 July 2022, for Win-Win W 675 is formally released on the official website at 3 pm. Participants of the draw are requested to check the official website of the Kerala State Lottery Department, keralalotteries.com, to know the winning numbers of the lottery draw that is being conducted today. The State Lottery Department of Kerala releases the live results of the weekly lotteries at 3 pm on the website, regularly for the participants.
Everybody should note that the Kerala Lottery Result for Win-Win W 675 has been released today, on Monday, 4 July 2022, on keralalotteries.com. The complete result PDF will be available for download at 4 pm. Participants should take note of the result release time so that they can check the winning numbers of the Kerala Lottery today.
The winners of the Win-Win W 675 lottery draw will be rewarded with big prize amounts by the State Lottery Department of Kerala. They have to submit their Kerala lottery winning tickets on time to the State Lottery Department to claim the prize money.
Kerala Lottery Result Today: Win-Win W 675 Prize Money List
Here is the Kerala Lottery Win-Win W 675 prize money list that the participants should know as the lottery result will be out today, on 4 July 2022:
First Prize - Rs 75 Lakh
Second Prize - Rs 5 lakh
Third Prize - Rs 1 lakh
Fourth Prize - Rs 5,000
Fifth Prize - Rs 2,000
Sixth Prize - Rs 1,000
To claim the prize money, one has to visit the official website - keralalotteries.com and follow all the rules that are mentioned on the website by the Kerala State Lottery Department for the winners.
Kerala Lottery Win-Win W 675 Result Today: How To Check
Here are a few steps that the participants should follow to check the Kerala Lottery Result for Win-Win W 675 today, on Monday, 4 July 2022:
Visit the State Lottery Department's official website - keralalotteries.com.
Click on the active link that states Win-Win W 675 Result on the homepage.
The result PDF will open on the screen.
Check the winning numbers properly to see if your number is present in the list.
Download the complete PDF once it is released on the website by the lottery department after 4 pm.
