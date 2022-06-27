Kerala Lottery Today: Win-Win W 674 Result at 3 pm, Check Prize Money Details

The Kerala State Lottery Department is all set to declare the Kerala Lottery Result today, on Monday, 27 June 2022. Participants of the Kerala Lottery today for Win-Win W 674 will be able to view the results on the website. It is to be noted by all the participants of the Kerala State Lottery that the live results of the draw are declared at 3 pm daily. The entire lottery result PDF is available for download on the website from 4 pm.

The official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala is keralalotteries.com. The department publishes the weekly lottery results on the site at 3 pm daily for the participants to check the winning numbers. The winners of the Kerala Lottery today for Win-Win W 674 should read the rules of the lottery carefully to claim the prize.