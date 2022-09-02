Kerala Lottery Result Today: Nirmal NR 292 Result Declared; Check Details Here

The State Lottery Department of Kerala has declared the Kerala Lottery Result today, on Friday, 2 September 2022 for Nirmal NR 292 draw on the website. The live results of the Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 292 are available on the website - keralalotteries.com now. Participants of the lottery draw on Friday should stay alert so that they can check the result. They must go through the winning numbers carefully on the lottery result today, on Friday.

The complete PDF of the Kerala Lottery Result today, on Friday, 2 September 2022 for Nirmal NR 292 will be available for download after 4 pm. Participants can check and download the Kerala Lottery Result from keralalotteries.com. It is the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala. The results are declared on the same website daily.