Kerala Lottery Result Today 26 August 2022 for NIRMAL(NR-291); Check Prize Money
Kerala Lottery NIRMAL (NR-291): Check the name of winners on the official website – keralalotteries.com.
The Kerala Lottery Result on Friday, 26 August 2022, for NIRMAL (NR-291) has been released by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries on the official website – keralalotteries.com. Participants can check all the important details like winning amounts, winning numbers, and other information from the website at 3 pm on Friday.
The live result of the NIRMAL (NR) lottery is declared every Friday on the website of Kerala State Lotteries. Once the live result is released, it is followed by a PDF result copy which is published on the website from 4 pm onwards.
To claim the winning prize, the winners of the NIRMAL (NR-291) lottery draw must submit their lottery tickets to the concerned authorities of the Kerala State Lottery Department within a period of one month from the results being announced. Winners must remember that there is a deduction of 30 percent lottery tax and 10 percent agent lottery commission applicable to the prize money.
Kerala Lottery NIRMAL(NR-291): Prize Money for Winners
Here's the prize money allotted for various winners of the NIRMAL(NR-291) on Friday, 26 August 2022:
First Prize: Rs 70,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1,000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000
Kerala Lottery NIRMAL(NR-291) Result: How To Check
Lottery players of NIRMAL(NR-291) who want to check the result must follow the steps given below:
1. Go to the official website – keralalotteries.com
2. Visit the section 'Latest Lottery Draw Results' on the home page
3. Check the lottery draw number NIRMAL (NR-291) against draw date of 26/08/2022
4. Click on the 'View' option
5. A PDF file of NIRMAL (NR-291) will be displayed on your computer screen
6. Check your lottery draw number on the list mentioned in the PDF file
7. You should immediately contact the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries if you are one of the winners
8. Read the PDF file carefully to know all the information and the process of claiming the winning prize
9. Take a printout of the NIRMAL (NR-291) result to avoid any issues in the future
