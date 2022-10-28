Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 300 Result Declared: Check Website; Know First Prize
Kerala Lottery Today: Participants can download the Nirmal NR 300 Result from keralalotteries.com.
The Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 300 draw result is officially declared today, Friday, 28 October 2022. Participants of the Kerala Lottery today can check the live results now. The State Lottery Department of Kerala releases the Kerala Lottery Result on their official website - keralalotteries.com - so that everybody can check the winning numbers. People can also download the result from the website after it is officially declared by the department.
It is important to note that the Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 300 result PDF can be downloaded after 4 pm today, Friday, 28 October 2022. Participants must stay alert and keep a close eye on the website - keralalotteries.com. They are requested to take a proper look at the winning numbers on the list and verify them with their lottery ticket.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala rewards the winners with hefty prize amounts. One can claim the prize money by submitting the lottery ticket to the department within a specific time limit.
Winners who will not submit their tickets to the department within 30 days of the result declaration will not receive the prize money. They must follow all the rules set by the State Lottery Department.
Kerala Lottery Today: Nirmal NR 300 Prize Money List
Here is the Kerala Lottery today, Nirmal NR 300 prize money list for Friday, 28 October that participants should note:
The first prize is Rs 70 lakhs.
The second prize is Rs 10 lakhs.
The third prize is Rs 1 lakh.
The fourth prize is Rs 5 thousand.
The fifth prize is Rs 1 thousand.
The sixth prize is Rs 5 hundred.
The seventh prize is Rs 1 hundred.
These are the prize money details for the Nirmal NR lottery draw, that is released by the department every Friday.
Kerala Lottery Result Today: Steps To Check
Let's take a look at the steps to check the Kerala Lottery Result Today for Nirmal NR 300 draw online:
Go to the website - keralalotteries.com.
Click on the Nirmal NR 300 lottery draw on the website.
The result will open on your device once you click on the link.
Go through the list of winners carefully and check if your lottery ticket number is mentioned.
Download the lottery result PDF on your device so that you can check it whenever you want.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.