ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Lottery NIRMAL (NR-299) Live Result Today, 21 October 2022: Prize Money

Kerala Lottery NIRMAL (NR-299) Result: The prize money is Rs 70,00,000. More details here.

Saima Andrabi
Published
India
1 min read
Kerala Lottery NIRMAL (NR-299) Live Result Today, 21 October 2022: Prize Money
i

The Kerala Lottery Result on Friday, 21 October 2022, for NIRMAL (NR-299) has been announced by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries on the official website – keralalotteries.com. The live result of the NIRMAL (NR-299) will be available today from 3 pm onwards on the website.

Participants can check all the important details like prize money, winning numbers, and other information. Once the live result is released, it will be followed by a PDF result copy, which will be published on the website at 4 pm.

To claim the prize winnings, the winners of the Kerala lottery draw today must submit their lottery tickets to the concerned authorities of the Kerala State Lottery Department within a period of one month from the results being announced. It must be noted that there is a deduction of 30 percent lottery tax and 10 percent agent lottery commission applicable to the prize money.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Lottery NIRMAL (NR-299) Result on Friday, 21 October 2022: Prize Money List

Here's the prize money allotted for various winners of the NIRMAL (NR-299) on Friday, 21 October 2022:

  • First Prize: Rs 70,00,000

  • Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000

  • Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 1,000

  • Sixth Prize: Rs 500

  • Seventh Prize: Rs 100

  • Cons Prize: Rs 8,000

ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Lottery NIRMAL (NR-299): Steps To Check Prize Money and Winners

  • Visit the Kerala lottery website – keralalotteries.com.

  • On the home page, go to the 'Result View' section.

  • Click on the link and a list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.

  • Click on the lottery/draw number for NIRMAL(NR-299) against the draw date of 21/10/2022.

  • Hit the view option.

  • A PDF copy will be displayed on your computer screen.

  • Check all the details including the lottery numbers of winners, the winning amount, and other important details.

  • Download the PDF copy for future reference.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×