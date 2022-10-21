Kerala Lottery NIRMAL (NR-299) Live Result Today, 21 October 2022: Prize Money
Kerala Lottery NIRMAL (NR-299) Result: The prize money is Rs 70,00,000. More details here.
The Kerala Lottery Result on Friday, 21 October 2022, for NIRMAL (NR-299) has been announced by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries on the official website – keralalotteries.com. The live result of the NIRMAL (NR-299) will be available today from 3 pm onwards on the website.
Participants can check all the important details like prize money, winning numbers, and other information. Once the live result is released, it will be followed by a PDF result copy, which will be published on the website at 4 pm.
To claim the prize winnings, the winners of the Kerala lottery draw today must submit their lottery tickets to the concerned authorities of the Kerala State Lottery Department within a period of one month from the results being announced. It must be noted that there is a deduction of 30 percent lottery tax and 10 percent agent lottery commission applicable to the prize money.
Kerala Lottery NIRMAL (NR-299) Result on Friday, 21 October 2022: Prize Money List
Here's the prize money allotted for various winners of the NIRMAL (NR-299) on Friday, 21 October 2022:
First Prize: Rs 70,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1,000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
Cons Prize: Rs 8,000
Kerala Lottery NIRMAL (NR-299): Steps To Check Prize Money and Winners
Visit the Kerala lottery website – keralalotteries.com.
On the home page, go to the 'Result View' section.
Click on the link and a list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.
Click on the lottery/draw number for NIRMAL(NR-299) against the draw date of 21/10/2022.
Hit the view option.
A PDF copy will be displayed on your computer screen.
Check all the details including the lottery numbers of winners, the winning amount, and other important details.
Download the PDF copy for future reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.