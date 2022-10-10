Kerala Lottery Result: Win Win W 688 Today at 3 PM; Check Latest Details Here
Kerala Lottery Today: Participants can download the Win Win W 688 result from keralalotteries.com on 10 October.
The Kerala Lottery Result for Win Win W 688 draw is set to be officially declared today, Monday, 10 October 2022. Participants of the Kerala Lottery today are requested to keep close track of the official website - keralalotteries.com. The live result will be formally released at 3 pm for the participants so that they can check the winners of the draw. One should go through the lottery result carefully to see if they have won any prize amount.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala will release the complete PDF of the Kerala Lottery Result for Win Win W 688 today, on Monday, 10 October 2022 after 4 pm. Participants have the opportunity to download the result PDF from the website - keralalotteries.com on Monday. The ones who are participating in the Win Win W 688 should stay alert.
Everyone should abide by the lottery rules decided by the State Lottery Department of Kerala. Winners are requested to submit the lottery tickets within thirty days of the result declaration date.
The participants who will not submit their lottery tickets to the department within thirty days will not receive the prize money. Everyone has to follow this important rule if they want money.
Kerala Lottery: Win Win W 688 Prize Money List
The Kerala Lottery Win Win W 688 prize money list for Monday, 10 October 2022 is here for the participants:
First Prize: Rs 75,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 500,000
Third Prize: Rs 100,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1000
Seventh Prize: Rs 500
The prize money details of the Kerala Lottery are mentioned on the official website as well so interested people can take a look at them.
Kerala Lottery Result Today: How to Check Win Win W 688 Winners
Let's take a look at the steps to check the Kerala Lottery Result today, for Win Win W 688, on Monday, 10 October 2022:
Step 1: Go to the official website - keralalotteries.com.
Step 2: Click on the Kerala Lottery Win Win W 688 Result link on the homepage.
Step 3: The result PDF will display on the screen of your device.
Step 4: Check the list of winners on the result PDF carefully to see if your number is present.
Step 5: Download the Kerala Lottery Result for today from the website to take a better look at it.
